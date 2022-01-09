Tweet All About It: #aspen had a busy week with holiday crowds
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about #Aspen.
“Yes, I was the girl that had to be escorted down the mountain on a snowcat #aspen” — @maggie_mccar14
“Strip down and bare those trunks. We’re accepting naked Christmas trees at the Rio Grande Recycling Center. Trees that meet the requirements can be dropped off for free until 2/14.” — @cityofaspen
“Ajax is an upper-class rich party. Snowmass is a middle-class rich party. Buttermilk is for locals hiking and people drug to Aspen against their will. Highlands is Colombian skiing. #aspen” — @napkinthinking
“What an epic holiday in #Aspen! Mixing work and play in a winter wonderland is a dream come true! Peace out, @dureecopr Aspen office. See ya again real soon! #prlife #pr” — @DureeRoss
“It’s a mandatory thing to take a geeky pilot photo in aspen. #Aspen second time here today. It’s a busy place.” — @westfieldbiker
“I can’t wait! #XGames2022 is just what we need to get us out of this Covid funk. #ESPN #Aspen #wintersport” — JMonroe_4PEACE
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
