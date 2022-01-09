Tweet All About It: #aspen had a busy week with holiday crowds

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about #Aspen.

“Yes, I was the girl that had to be escorted down the mountain on a snowcat #aspen” — @maggie_mccar14

“Strip down and bare those trunks. We’re accepting naked Christmas trees at the Rio Grande Recycling Center. Trees that meet the requirements can be dropped off for free until 2/14.” — @cityofaspen

“Ajax is an upper-class rich party. Snowmass is a middle-class rich party. Buttermilk is for locals hiking and people drug to Aspen against their will. Highlands is Colombian skiing. #aspen” — @napkinthinking

“What an epic holiday in #Aspen! Mixing work and play in a winter wonderland is a dream come true! Peace out, @dureecopr Aspen office. See ya again real soon! #prlife #pr” — @DureeRoss





“It’s a mandatory thing to take a geeky pilot photo in aspen. #Aspen second time here today. It’s a busy place.” — @westfieldbiker

“I can’t wait! #XGames2022 is just what we need to get us out of this Covid funk. #ESPN #Aspen #wintersport” — JMonroe_4PEACE

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.