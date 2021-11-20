Tweet All About It: #Aspen getting ready for winter season

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Life tip: Ask for the price of the special before ordering it. No matter how much you want it. #Aspen” — @NeuSummits

“From its snowy ski slopes to its tree-lined hiking trails, it’s no secret that Aspen is a great base for outdoor adventurers.” — @ACESaspen

“Mental health is a practice, and we want to help people through this practice.” – Mayor Torre Let’s destigmatize mental health. @WheelerOpera Nov. 29 6 – 7:30 p.m. http://cityofaspen.com/AspenTogether #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #AspenTogether #Aspen“ — @cityofaspen

“Surely, one day i will be in #Aspen” — @Varun_Grover11





“We’re staying busy chasing trout out here in Aspen, CO!” — @AspenOutfitting

“Looks like they are working on the Ribbon of Death at #AspenMountain for an early opening. Looking pretty good. Fingers gets crossed. We shall see #ski #aspen” — @Shebiegirl

