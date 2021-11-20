Tweet All About It: #Aspen getting ready for winter season
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Life tip: Ask for the price of the special before ordering it. No matter how much you want it. #Aspen” — @NeuSummits
“From its snowy ski slopes to its tree-lined hiking trails, it’s no secret that Aspen is a great base for outdoor adventurers.” — @ACESaspen
“Mental health is a practice, and we want to help people through this practice.” – Mayor Torre Let’s destigmatize mental health. @WheelerOpera Nov. 29 6 – 7:30 p.m. http://cityofaspen.com/AspenTogether #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #AspenTogether #Aspen“ — @cityofaspen
“Surely, one day i will be in #Aspen” — @Varun_Grover11
“We’re staying busy chasing trout out here in Aspen, CO!” — @AspenOutfitting
“Looks like they are working on the Ribbon of Death at #AspenMountain for an early opening. Looking pretty good. Fingers gets crossed. We shall see #ski #aspen” — @Shebiegirl
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
