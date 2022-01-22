Tweet All About It: #aspen getting filled with #xgames fun
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“ASAP Ferg a national treasure at the x-games #Aspen #xgames“ – @mike_oj
“Great to see the @XGames back in action at @AspenSnowmass #Aspen #XGames #buttermilk” – @i_likehockey29
“#xgames #Aspen knuckle huck is just siiiiiccckkkk love watching” – @holtyny
“Happy X Games day! FUN FACT: The X Games (held this year in Aspen) debuted in 1995, and Generation X was the intended audience for the first X Games. #XGAMES #extremesports #Aspen #watchfromhome #tailgate #tgathome” – @TailGateAtHome
“#Bitcoin is down a lot but Winter X-games 2022 starts today in Aspen! Y’all should tune in! There are definitely Bitcoiners competing! Wont tell you who they are tho! #BTC #Xgames #Aspen” – @AlphaDigital10
“I tuned into the @XGames Aspen broadcast for 2 minutes and I was treated to the funniest line of commentary I have ever heard in my life #XGames #Aspen” – @AMR_Krissy
“Can anyone explain to me this whole #aspen champagne lunch where they just waste/spray expensive bottles all over??? Why is this a thing??? @AspenSnowmass #CloudNineAspen” – @HereIAmItsMe
