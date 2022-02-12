Tweet All About It: #Aspen continues to lure folks to the slopes
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“#FunFactFriday – While in Aspen, don’t think about throwing Snowballs at anyone or any property. It is illegal. #coloradofacts #thelandonteam #aspen #colorado #denver #milehighcity” – @cameronk80
“No better place for a Family Reunion photoshoot than @AspenSnowmass. #family #Aspen #visitcolorado #nikonphotography” – @darren_bridges
“If you don’t hear from us after tomorrow, we’ve perished on the slopes. After a half-century-plus, going skiing for the first time. Staying young, staying foolish. #Aspen #aspen75 #skiing #ute” – @cpcbestline
“Ahhh, Highland Bowl! There’s nothing like a lap up the bowl in some fresh powder. What’s your favorite line down the bowl? #aspen #colorado #whywelivehere #aspenlife #assir #aspenrealestate #aspensnowmass” – @DuncanClauss
“If you go to #AspenHighlands, you gotta hike the #HighlandBowl #snowboarding #skiing #aspen #colorado” – @Anglophile18
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
