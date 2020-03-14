Tweet All About It: Aspen catches coronavirus

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“So even my little ski resort #Aspen has declared a state of emergency; with events canceled, postponed throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. 10 confirmed cases of #coronavirus #Covid_19 Changes the whole concept of #springbreak2020 this year #travel #Colorado” — @roving81611

“Hard to imagine vibrant #Aspen shutting down prominent venues #COVID-19” — @RoxannePalin

“So, I wrote a story without the word #coronavirus in it. Good luck to Sully this weekend. Probably safer out in the wild than he is here in #Aspen. Going to be a rough few weeks.” — @austin_colbert

“In a one week vacation, I attended a Mountain Film Festival, walked the Rio Grande Trail, appreciated local public art, visited the bayer & bauhaus exhibit, got a history lesson, and had three glorious bluebird ski days. Aspen, you rock! @TheAspenTimes #aspen” — @scybruch1

“Hiked up to Highlands Bowl with this boy. Took us an hour but it was worth it. #highlandsbowl #aspen #springbreak” — @IPLawTexas

“Beautiful view from West Buttermilk @AspenSnowmass. Next snow maker clouds rolling in. #cowx #aspen” — @JenniferBroome

“#unitedair #Aspen #Denver @UnltedAirlines had a rough flight on Sunday w/ 2 medical emergencies and an aborted take landing in Denver. Your cap’n crew was awesome. Handled some rude passengers with aplomb and a toilet that looked and smelled like it went to Woodstock. Great job!” — @Bonesjonesy

“#springiscoming but there’s still snow much fun yet to be had here in #aspen.” — @MollyGibson101

