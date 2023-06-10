Tweet All About It: Apres hiking

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least, those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.

The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes” on Twitter (No spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.

1.)

2.)

Lotsa #aspen -area locals on this list 😎, including rookie Kai Morris. Congrats https://t.co/XN36D4M67w — @Madski99 (@Madski99) June 5, 2023

3.)

Excited to be in #Aspen (Colorado) this week for an important workshop on #irrigation Aspen Global Change Institute. Of course, I took the opportunity to explore the landscape and the hydrological cycle at Maroon Bells. https://t.co/VqhDNLGd3k pic.twitter.com/hPr36HXaRY — Lorenzo Rosa (@TheRosaLab) June 5, 2023

4.)

5.)