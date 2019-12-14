Tweet All About It: An Ikonic destination

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“#Aspen is a rather unassuming place in the US state of #Colorado. But as soon as the first snow falls, the town turns into a #ski paradise.” — @ElumbusEN

“I am trying to eat dinner at a #DC restaurant during a work trip, but I am eating at the bar and sitting next to a middle-aged DC douchebag hitting on a younger woman. He literally just used the line “I am building a cabin in Aspen.” I almost laughed out loud. #UglyHollywood” — @JustinPearsonIJ

“Aspen looks like a tiny Christmas Village from Hallmark.” — @msummertk421

“Lucky to be chaperoning the Senior Ski Trip to Aspen, Colorado! The kids are having a BLAST! @TSB_Tigers” — @TSB_English_

“Mike can you make a TV drama series set in 70’s Aspen ski culture? Music and style would be insane. Season 3 culminates with Claudine literally getting away with murder.” — @JohnMartinIV

“Old NWO stars don’t go to heaven when their careers die; They head to the Aspen Institute” — @WorldTribune

“Totally missed a chance to talk about a little place called ‘Aspen’. C’mon dude!” — @GregHeav5

“We took the gold!! #aspengayskiweek Thank you for everyone who voted.” — @aspengayskiweek

“Year 1 of the Ikon Pass – 37 new places (other than Aspen) to take the new bad boys too. Can a few road trips to (Jackson Hole, Big Sky, Park City, Tahoe , Revelstoke. Zermatt) be on the 2020 calendar” — @12roxia

“That would be like taking directions to Aspen from Lloyd and Harry Dunne.” — @JoeMyGod

