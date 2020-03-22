Tweet All About It: An abrupt end to winter

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

Alpine Ace Hardware is changing their hours of operation. Staring 3/23/2020 everyday of the week the store will be opened from 8am to 5pm. #aspen #acehardware #roaringforkvalley — @aspen_ace

Five jobs I’ve had: 1. Surf, Sail & Wakeboard Instructor in #SanDiego 2. Editorial Assistant at @Zoetrope_Mag for Francis Coppola 3. Swim & Racquet Club Lifeguard 4. #Aspen’s Worst Bartender at @AspenCO‘s Best Restaurant 5. Part-time/Freelance Writer — @GFitzsimmons

Here in the hot zone of #Aspen, all is relatively calm for now. All @aspenskico & @skisunlight lifts are shuttered, mid-winter. If history does that thang it tends to do & we get 6” of snow, 10,000 stir-crazy, over-caffeinated ski freaks will lose their shit: worlds 1st ski riot — @corbywrites

I miss the days when I could turn on @aspenpubradio and hear local DJ’s spinning sweet tunes. Aspen Hotwax, Jazz from Aspen, etc. #bringthemusicback #aspen #co — @GarrowJessica

Had a great first , and last , day today. We’ll be back next year #Aspen #COVIDー19 #CancelEverythingNow — @mkahl66

WOW! We are adding this one to our bucket list. #MaroonBells are two famous peaks in the Elk Mountains a little outside of #Aspen, Colorado. We can only imagine how peaceful it is there. — @Authenticity50

Finally made it to #Aspen #Mountain #Colorado . So pretty the pictures dont do it justice!!! #ski #skitown #snow #slopes — @lovetrish

