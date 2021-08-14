Tweet All About It: Always a view in Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Check out the “emoji sun”. I did NOT modify this picture in any way or use a filter. That was all accomplished by the wildfire smoke here in #Aspen. The smoke came from the fires in NorCal and So. Oregon. It also cancelled my flight from Denver to Aspen. #westernsummer“ – @Zaffino
“Loving @metheridge in #Aspen @BellyUpAspen from my home box seats Smiling face with sunglasses #OneWayOut tour! Thanks for streaming!” – @ocentauri
“Still thinking about this view … #aspen”- @wischlist
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
