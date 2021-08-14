Tweet All About It: Always a view in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Check out the “emoji sun”. I did NOT modify this picture in any way or use a filter. That was all accomplished by the wildfire smoke here in #Aspen. The smoke came from the fires in NorCal and So. Oregon. It also cancelled my flight from Denver to Aspen. #westernsummer“ – @Zaffino

“Loving @metheridge in #Aspen @BellyUpAspen from my home box seats Smiling face with sunglasses #OneWayOut tour! Thanks for streaming!” – @ocentauri

“Still thinking about this view … #aspen”- @wischlist

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.