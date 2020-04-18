Tweet All About It: Abuzz about Aspen history
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“#aspen is lucky to have such an amazing police department” — @Canak88
“Missing the outdoors #Aspen” — @TongTrading
“Cancelling @aspenideas didn’t stop the sharing of ideas. Subscribe to access @AspenInstitute programming weekly #aspen #aspenmeadows #meetingprofs” — @Djangobelle
“grateful to offer positive vibes for this insipring initiative by @Lucyleatucker and @TheAspenTimes #aspensilverlining – #Aspen #fwclassic #quarantinelife #AspenTimes @foodandwine” — @MarkOldman
“In 1936 Fiske, TJ Flynn & other friends worked to fulfill their dream of opening a ski lodge near Aspen, CO. Later in 1993 Fiske & Flynn were inducted into Aspen’s Hall of Fame for their influence to the area. @TheAspenTimes #Aspen #ww2 “ — @FiskeFoundation
“Whispering Jesse Fanny Hill Naked Lady We’re just talking about trail names! Aspen Snowmass has quite the list of strange tail names and a lot of them have a fun history.” — @ColoradoSkiUSA
“Incredible run/hike today to take advantage of our last warm and sunny day for a while. Saw lots of wonderful friendly trail etiquette, face masks, and distant socializing. Great job #aspen ! @ Aspen, Colorado” — @jonkelly
