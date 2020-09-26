Tweet All About It: A town’s natural beauty
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“I love all our trips although some places are extremely magical. Aspen Colorado a few weeks ago is one. I could stay a month or longer there. Anyone ever been there or want to go?#EnjoyingLifeAlways #HappyCouple #RelationshipGoals #Aspen #Colorado #AspenColorado #RockyMountains” — @HAPPYROBERTII
“Sometimes I’m even blown away by Colorados beauty. #colorado #aspen #fall @ Aspen, Colorado” — @sundevilsgirl81
“#Aspen’s natural beauty is absolutely STUNNING this time of year. Luckily, Aspen Snowmass has an array of live web cams to check out these incredible views. Get ready to have your breath taken away!” — @bwildinaspen
“Unbe-leaf-able #aspen #colorado #visitcolorado” — @MollyGibsonLodge101
“The trees are a changing out here in #aspen” — @daveb39063055
“Jaime is a #hero! Jaime from Aspen’s Parks and Open Space Dept. enjoys cleaning the streets and sanitizing the bathrooms every two hours to prevent the spread of #COVID-19. Thank you so much Jaime! Let him know how much you appreciate him. Keep #Aspen #safe and open.” — @cityofaspen
“Amazing morning light while hanging out in the morning outside of Aspen, Colorado.#mountians #rockymountains #aspen #travel #colorado” — @mjbauerphoto
“Leaf-peeping, #alpine style @AspenCO #Aspen” — @AmyTaraKoch
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
