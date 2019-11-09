Tweet All About It: A surplus of second houses

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“now going uphill is de rigueur in #aspen #colorado #skiing” — @AspenSpin

“I want to go to Aspen.” — @lenoriegaa

“This week’s #DedicatedDoggoFriday goes out to Icelantic athlete @whitboucher and his pup, Bromley (@thegreatbromdini), slaying some fresh early season turns in Aspen. Life is good.” — @Icelantic_Skis

“Any good ideas on how to get rich people to spend more cash in the economy rather than invest it in art or a fourth vacation home in Aspen?” — @AlcovvyE

“Last year CJ and I did Big Bear for our anniversary, and this year we’re doing Aspen” — @morganmunger_

“It’s time to decide between the mansion in Aspen and the mega-ranch in Wyoming. Also, Hulu and Netflix?? come on” — @emblizario

“I walked by Jill St. John went I was in Aspen My claim to “being by” fame, lol” — @lisagee1234

