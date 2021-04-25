Tweet All About It: A small town once again
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
5″ of new snow overnight, just in time for the last weekend of skiing at Aspen Snowmass! Who’s in? @megancerisewinn — @HotelAspen110
In a month we’ll be able to hike one of my fave areas in Aspen, Independence Pass! There are tons of trails & views. My go-to hike is Lost Man Trail have you hiked it? #independencepass #coloradohiking #aspen #realestate #hike #mountaintown #springfever #luxurylistings — @ErikBerg_Aspen
Aspen has become a ghost town overnight. #closingweekend #ajax #Aspen — @aspenaidan
American Lake Trail outside Aspen needs to be on your bucket list #alltrails #aspen #colorado — @BlueMountainBel·
I miss traveling. #Colorado #Aspen #Travel — @dlk245
First bike ride of the season was a beaut on the @TrekBikes #Marlin8 SparklesBicycle #bike #mountainbike #aspen #colorado #getoutside — @jemappellejelly
