Tweet All About It: A small town once again

5″ of new snow overnight, just in time for the last weekend of skiing at Aspen Snowmass! Who’s in? @megancerisewinn — @HotelAspen110

In a month we’ll be able to hike one of my fave areas in Aspen, Independence Pass! There are tons of trails & views. My go-to hike is Lost Man Trail have you hiked it? #independencepass #coloradohiking #aspen #realestate #hike #mountaintown #springfever #luxurylistings — @ErikBerg_Aspen

Aspen has become a ghost town overnight. #closingweekend #ajax #Aspen — @aspenaidan

American Lake Trail outside Aspen needs to be on your bucket list #alltrails #aspen #colorado — @BlueMountainBel·

I miss traveling. #Colorado #Aspen #Travel — @dlk245

First bike ride of the season was a beaut on the @TrekBikes #Marlin8 SparklesBicycle #bike #mountainbike #aspen #colorado #getoutside — @jemappellejelly

