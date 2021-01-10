Tweet All About It: A shrinking season
“Weekend plans? Casual stroll up Highland Bowl Raising hands #Aspen #HighlandBowl #skiing #snowboarding” – @AspenLodging
“I’m smiling because snowboarding is fun! Thanks so much @aspensnowmass for having me for an awesome week of training. #snowboarding #aspen #usa #yooper #happy #mountains #colorado #aspenmountain #youbetcha #eruope” – @nickbaumgartner
“Colorado is one of the best places to snowboard! I enjoy every time I’m here. Huge mountains, no crowds, conditions are amazing. We got so lucky to hit the powder in Aspen! Folded hands #aspen #snowboarding #colorado” – @NatashaKolombo
“Ski season in #Aspen, CO is already a month shorter than it was in the 1940s. Across North America, ski season is projected to be halved by 2050. Resorts are launching climate initiatives to try to preserve skiing for future generations: http://bit.ly/2Lcpf3f via @CNTraveler” – @YaleClimateComm
“If you love the smell of fresh mountain air and hiking in the Swiss Alps then you need to head to Aspen, Colorado!” – @RuggedValley
“If ur flying #Gulfstream to #Aspen your #Poor Status has been confirmed. #GOATS fly #KingAir” – @HuxleyLord
“I knew that I should have moved to #Aspen to work this winter! Maybe sooner than later!” – @nk10659
“It’s pretty gross seeing politicians and celebrities traveling during the height of covid19 while marginalized people wait on them for what I will guess is near minimum wage. #aspen #stbarts #mexico“ – @TynaMcNair
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Full shutdown unlikely as discussions continue on curbing the rise of COVID cases
A Pitkin County Board of Health meeting is scheduled Monday that could lead to additional pandemic-related restrictions, although County Manager Jon Peacock said that as of Saturday evening there were no immediate plans to implement a complete shutdown, as was the case back in March.