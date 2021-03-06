Tweet All About It
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Where is everybody? 1A is going off in #Aspen, #Colorado! It’s 9:40 & empty. #skiing @AspenSnowmass @aspenco #TGIF #morningroutine” – @GFitzsimmons
“Oh #Aspen, where Patagonia is what the poor people wear” – @1000000watts
“It is amazing to see the upper crust of #aspen elderly who have had their covid vax and are partying like it’s 1999 in the restaurants, while servers are still waiting their turn.1 guest said“ you can talk to me as close as you want now!” like, dafuq?! The pandemic IS NOT OVER.“ – @marcimichelle
“50% chance of snow. 100% chance of beautiful views.” – @MollyGibson101
“You never know who you’re going to run into in Aspen. Like King Leonidas last week in the living room @thelittlenell #nellstyle #aspen #thelittlenell #relaischateaux” – @TheLittleNell
“Shout-out from Germany! Grateful to be part of the distinguished #Aspen network and looking forward to promoting our collaboration. Follow @AspenIntlPart” – @AspenGermany
to stay up to date on our international work
“I just love #Aspen sometimes… does any place else put math equations on their election results?“ – @bjhanneg
“@AspenCORE is hosting #ImagineClimate this month. Find inspiration to combat #ClimateChange through their multiple exhibits. #StoriesofClimateChange #SelfiesforChange #Aspen” – @cityofaspen
“#Olympic medalist hit the slopes in #aspen dressed like an old man ~ blew people’s fckn minds ~ Never assume you know a persons skills based on #appearances Winking face #skiing“ – @IslandLifeHawa1
