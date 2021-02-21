Tweet All About It: A snow-covered trip of a lifetime





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“It was firing out there today in Aspen! #Aspen #Colorado @AspenSnowmass” – @johnshute_

“Truthfully, there’s never been more to do in the heavenly ski town of #Aspen” – @DeparturesMag

“The descent into #DFW at noon. The ground was snow covered the entire flight from #Aspen to DFW. Crazy week.” – @uncle_seven

“Colorado has a lot of ghost towns scattered in the mountains, Independence is a great one to discover. #travel #travelblog #colorado #ghosttown #aspen #independencecolorado” – @TravelsGenx

“Had a blast w/ @bartgrzy in the tree freshies at #Snowmass today, especially the Cirque Dikes, Reidar’s, and Powerline Glades @AspenSnowmass #Aspen #Colorado #snow #pow #ski #Snowboarding” – @jemappellejelly

“Our 30th Shortsfest is just around the corner! Since we can’t gather safely in person this year, why not watch a couple shorts on the chairlift between pow laps? #Aspen #Shortsfest30 #Skiing #Powlaps” – @aspenfilm

“The trips we never forget. Aspen, Colorado” – @emiliaares

“Nothing like a good time shredding in Aspen #aspen #colorado #skiing #snowboarding #friends #winter #mountains” – @scard910

“One of the things we miss most is getting to experience all that Aspen offers in person with all of you. The good news is we can still support our local bars and restaurants! #ThisIsHowWeApres #ApresSki #SupportLocal #Aspen” – @apresskicc

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.