Tweet All About It: Fall leaves turn to winter snow
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Congratulations to the winners of our #NellStories contest. Nancy Briown, Melina Glavas Chandy + J-Rae Lieberman. Cheers to 30 Years! @AspenSnowmass #aspen” – @TheLittleNell
“Beautiful days digging in Aspen.#fall #bluesky #aspen #co #colorado #hydrovac #excavation #digging” – @HydrovacMk
“Thank you @betulaaspen for the opportunity to play for you every night as your new resident dj’s, @savyfontana and I are ready to spin the most amazing music” – @rominagentilini
“Mountain & rural areas have already surpassed 2021 recycling goals!. Our neighbors in #Aspen, #Boulder, #Durango, #FortCollins, and #Loveland are leading the way with top programs in the state.” – @Jackson4CO
“The #dog LOVES to #hike #maroonbells It’s like she sheds 5 yrs off her life and bounces around. There’s just something magical about this place and #aspen #whiterivernationalforest #colorado #mountains #scenicview #magical” – @RWRtravelers
“Loving the snow! Might just have to make Aspen, Colorado my 2nd home!” – @JoeZunigaTv
“Finally can leave the house. #daytrip thru the last day of the #independencepass
Quite exhilarating crossing the #continentaldivide on these snowy roads. See u next may. #aspen #twinlakes” – @RWRtravelers
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
