Tweet All About It
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“If you thought the slo-mo #snow videos season was over, it’s not! Snowing in my #Aspen hotel this morning. Good to know the #snowsweater travels well with it’s power not limited to just #Boston!” — @judah47
“Only a couple days left to have the unique beauty of Independence Pass free of cars for your #run #bike #hike #roller pleasure. Get it while you can #gottaloveit #Aspen” — @Shebiegirl
“Come for the winter and stay for the summers! #AspenSnowmass #Aspen #Snowmass #MaroonBells #BlazingAdventures #AspenCo #Rafting #WhitewaterRafting #Hiking #Biking #GetOutside #NeverStopExploring” — @BlazingAdv
“Sunday spring projects feels so good! After a long travel day, planting and getting ready for summer is a great family activity! #spring #cowx #aspen #sopris @WatchmenRanch” — @jaminwestby
“Headed up to Aspen today. The road to Maroon Bells opens tomorrow! I plan being up there for sunrise! The Bell’s never disappoint! @USFSRockyMtns @TodayInNature #aspen #maroonbells #sunrise” — @DominicWeskamp
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
