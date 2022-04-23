Tweet All About It
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“All I want is for winter to go on and on. #aspenmountain #aspen” — @Angel_Antin
“Summer or Winter in Aspen? Which do you prefer? #travelusa #travelagain #bucketlist #aspen #colorado #travelphoto #skicolorado #getoutdoors #visitusa #wheretogo #visitaspen #mytravels” — @travelusaexp
“Kids from #aspen names spelled like Śkÿłær and KRįśTyń smdh” — @KnutsonDayton
“This was treacherous yesterday!!! I’m pretty sure they don’t make a wax for these conditions, except maybe Dawn Dish Soap? Skiing down the Nell and then having a last drink at Eric’s was a great way to finish the season. #Aspen @AspenSnowmass @TheAspenTimes #EvictMarkHunt” — @AjaxDude81611
““My spirit soars where the air goes thin.” – We Dream of Travel #colorado #travelblogger #travel #explore #adventure #beauty #aspen @aspensnowmass“ — @seaswintertrees
“In #aspen this week, enjoying the Colorado snow and sun while exploring a Colorado branch.” — @VStudioA
“That Aspen house is niiiiiiiiiice. #RHOC” — @TKJ_75
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos
If you have a photo you’re proud of from the area or you take a copy of The Aspen Times on a trip with you, send along your images. Email them to our staff photographer,…