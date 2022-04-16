Tweet All About It

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“My #crosscountry journey has begun! Bye #laketahoe. Next stop #Aspen” — @ErichSaylor

“I paid $40 for a bowl of chicken noodle soup today #aspen” — @soapy_sudson

“Anyone else ready for summer? #Aspen #AspenSnowmass #Snowmass #RoaringFork #Rafting” — @BlazingAdv

“It’s really good out there today. The sneakiest of big, big powder days. #aspen” — @HoboHealth





“Today I’m sending a shout-out to Andrew Travers at The Aspen Times for his excellent coverage of our upcoming exhibition of decorated guitars at the Red Brick Center for the Arts in #Aspen.” — @challengeamerica

“Having the best time with the best crew #cultureshifters @burton #aspen” — @MirandaWritesMc

