Turnout rose this year in Holy Cross board election; Brooks, DeGolia win the open seats

The Holy Cross Energy service area is broken up into three districts. The number of meters in a district correlates to how many seats the district gets on the board of directors.

Holy Cross Energy/Courtesy image

At an annual meeting that felt more like a party, Holy Cross Energy announced the winners of their board of directors election: Linn Brooks and Alex DeGolia.

Turnout exceeded years past, with 4,287 ballots cast — 10.2% of Holy Cross’s 41,960 residential members. Prior elections averaged about a 7% turnout.

Two seats were up for election this year, one from the Northern District and one from the Western District. David Campbell of Vail retired and opened a pool of five candidates to run for his Northern District seat.

Linn Brooks Holy Cross Energy/Courtesy photo

Brooks lives in Edwards and recently retired after a 23-year career at Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.

“I am so excited to join the Holy Cross team, and I take very seriously the trust that members have put in me,” she said. “I know there has been much debate on the rates, and I hope to bring my experience in the water industry to evaluate the current structure and work with my fellow board members to address issues of equity while continuing to support Holy Cross’s goals towards renewable energy.”





Alex DeGolia Holy Cross Energy/Courtesy photo

And DeGolia, a Carbondale resident, won his second term with the board, overcoming two challengers.

“I’m honored to have the trust of the membership,” he said. “I think we’re doing amazing things at the co-op, and I’m excited to continue the work and confront the big issues like the rate design we proposed. We had a lot of really good feedback from the membership.”

Recent proposed rate changes sparked controversy within the membership, particularly the consequences on net metering — or the billing mechanism that credits solar owners for the electricity they return to the grid. The changes are suspended until at least Jan. 1, 2024, while the Colorado Energy Office discusses the future of net metering policy.

And the co-op is just under seven years away from its self-proclaimed deadline to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Jenna Weatherred, vice president of member and community relations, said that Holy Cross is on track to reach 92% renewable by the end of 2024.

Holy Cross Energy is a not-for-profit energy cooperative in which its customers are part of the membership, a product of early electric companies’ lack of desire to supply rural Colorado. Local ranchers, farmers, and residents started the co-op 84 years ago.

A crowd of about 250 attendees of Holy Cross members and staff celebrated at TACAW in Basalt on Thursday evening with live music and dancing, face painting, food, and multiple tables that offered information on Holy Cross’s programs and services.

“Member engagement and participation is at the heart of being an electric co-op,” board of directors chair David Monk said to the crowd.

Brooks will join the board of directors at their next meeting, scheduled for June 21. Courses for new directors are offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which Holy Cross bylaws require.