Tuesday last chance to vote in June primaries

A voter drops a ballot into the box outside of the Pitkin County Administrative building in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The Aspen Times photographer edited the voters signature out of the image on the ballot envelope to protect the voter’s privacy. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Those who have not voted in the Tuesday primary elections can still drop off their ballots in-person at the following locations.

Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff’s Office, 530 E. Main St., Aspen

Town of Snowmass Village Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village

Basalt Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt

The ballot boxes will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Democratic primary ballot for Pitkin County includes contests in House District 57 (Cole Buerger and Elizabeth Velasco) and the 3rd Congressional District (Adam Frisch, Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, and Alex Walker). Incumbent Democrats Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, State Treasurer Dave Young and Attorney Gen. Phil Weiser are running opposed in the primary.

The Republican primary ballot for Pitkin County has Ron Hanks, Joe O’Dea and a write-in spot for U.S. Senate; Heidi Ganahl and Grez Lopez for the gubernatorial nomination; incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert against Don Coram for the 3rd Congressional District; and Pam Anders, Mike O’Donnell and Tina Peters up for the nomination in the race for secretary of state.

Incumbent HD 57 Rep. Perry Will is running unopposed. Lang Sias is running unopposed for the GOP nomination in the state treasurer’s race, as is John Kellner in the contest for attorney general.





Voters in both the Democrat and Republican primaries also will have three choices in the Pitkin County sheriff’s primary contest. Challengers Michael Buglione and Michael J. Buysse are running against incumbent Joe DiSalvo. The top-two overall vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

More details at http://www.pitkinvotes.com .

​