Tuesday is Election Day for special district boards in Aspen, Snowmass

Voters in Aspen and Snowmass are in the midst of special district board elections, and ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Board seats are being voted on for the Aspen Fire District, the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District and Aspen Valley Hospital.

There are three seats up on the Aspen Fire Protection District board of directors, with incumbents Steve Wertheimer, Denis Murray and David “Wabs” Walbert running for another term. They face four challengers: Emily Taylor, Ritchie Zah, Parker Lathrop and Charles Cunniffe.

Ballots can be dropped off at the fire department’s downtown station on Hopkins Avenue. Ballots must be returned to the drop box inside the front door vestibule of the station, which will remain open until 7 p.m.

Ballots for the Aspen Valley Hospital board were mailed out last month and should be returned in person to the hospital administration office, which will remain open Tuesday until 7 p.m.

There are four candidates vying for three open seats: incumbents David Eisenstat, Chuck Frias and B. Lee Schumaker and challenger Michael Buysse.





Eligible voters for the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District bdoard of Directors election can vote in person any time between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Station 45 in Snowmass Village (5275 Owl Creek Road). There are four candidates up for three open seats. Incumbents William (Bill) Boineau and Elizabeth (Ellie) Striegler and prospective board newcomers Scott Arthur and Greg Balko are on the ballot.

Anyone who owns property in the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District and is registered to vote in Colorado is eligible to vote, according to an email designated election official Susan Herwick sent in March. Poll workers will have a voter list indicating who is eligible, so voters don’t need to bring proof of property ownership, Herwick said Monday in a phone call.

