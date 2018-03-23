Treacherous mountain travel causes crashes, massive traffic as snow and spring-breakers hit roadways

Drivers traversing the state's mountain roads this weekend can expect scenic views of snow-adorned trees lining miles and miles of blaring red brake lights.

Poor road conditions combined with droves of spring breakers are expected to make the mountain commute difficult, to put it lightly, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

On Friday afternoon, multiple crashes closed both lanes of Interstate 70 near Vail Pass. Around 12:30 p.m., the westbound lanes had opened, but eastbound lanes remained closed, CDOT spokesman Jarrett Handy said.

There is no estimated time of reopening, CDOT said around 1 p.m. Details about the number of crashes or any potential injuries were not immediately available.

Snow is making the roads wet and slushy with snow-packed conditions at higher elevations near Vail and Copper Mountain.

Click here to read the full story from The Denver Post.