Toyota takes a dive into Ruedi Reservoir, everyone in car got out OK

Jack Rafferty was traveling to Ruedi Reservoir Monday morning when he came upon the scene of a car that went off Frying Pan Road and into Ruedi Reservoir. Skid marks were evident at the scene, Rafferty said.

Jack Rafferty/courtesy photo

The occupants of a Toyota sedan got a view of Ruedi Reservoir that was too up close and personal on Monday morning.

The 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on Frying Pan Road, skidded off the shoulder and down a steep embankment into the water, according to a preliminary report from the Colorado State Patrol. The accident occurred just past the reservoir’s dam, where there is a sign and wide pull off for spectacular views.

“No parties were injured. It’s just a matter of getting it out,” said Josh Lewis, public information officer for CSP. Details about the accident were unavailable because the trooper investigating the accident was still on scene Monday afternoon, Lewis said. It couldn’t be determined how many passengers were in the vehicle.

The state patrol was called to the scene at 10:44 a.m. The accident occurred at about 7 a.m., Lewis said.

Roaring Fork Valley resident Jack Rafferty came across the scene at about 7:30 a.m. and took a picture of skid marks where the vehicle went into the reservoir. He said the occupants were able to get themselves out. He estimated the car slide down a 30-foot embankment before getting submerged in the water. Rafferty talked to an occupant and said he was told they all got out on their own.