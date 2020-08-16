Toxicology report shows man found in Aspen Village gas station bathroom died of Fentanyl overdose
The toxicology testing performed on the 29-year-old man found dead in an Aspen Village gas station bathroom last month showed the cause of his death was an accidental Fentanyl overdose, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office released Sunday.
The man, Armando Zamudio of Rifle, was on his way home with his family July 15 when he didn’t come out of the bathroom after a long period of time, as previously reported.
Pitkin County officials did not find any paraphernalia or indication of drug use in the bathroom. The autopsy performed on Zamudio did not discover a cause of death and there also was no evidence of a head injury, no indication of suicide and Zamudio’s family said he had no underlying health issues, county officials reported in July.
Zamudio’s toxicology report recently came back positive for Fentanyl toxicity, Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen said Sunday.
Toxicology testing is a routine part of county coroners’ death investigations and can take a longer amount of time to carry out and get back to county officials, Hansen said.
The manner of Zamudio’s death was accidental, the news release states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Toxicology report shows man found in Aspen Village gas station bathroom died of Fentanyl overdose
The toxicology testing performed on the 29-year-old man found dead in an Aspen Village gas station bathroom last month showed the cause of his death was an accidental Fentanyl overdose.