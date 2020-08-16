Toxicology report shows man found in Aspen Village gas station bathroom died of Fentanyl overdose

The toxicology testing performed on the 29-year-old man found dead in an Aspen Village gas station bathroom last month showed the cause of his death was an accidental Fentanyl overdose, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office released Sunday.

The man, Armando Zamudio of Rifle, was on his way home with his family July 15 when he didn’t come out of the bathroom after a long period of time, as previously reported.

Pitkin County officials did not find any paraphernalia or indication of drug use in the bathroom. The autopsy performed on Zamudio did not discover a cause of death and there also was no evidence of a head injury, no indication of suicide and Zamudio’s family said he had no underlying health issues, county officials reported in July.

Zamudio’s toxicology report recently came back positive for Fentanyl toxicity, Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen said Sunday.

Toxicology testing is a routine part of county coroners’ death investigations and can take a longer amount of time to carry out and get back to county officials, Hansen said.

The manner of Zamudio’s death was accidental, the news release states.