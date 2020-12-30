Town Talk: What’s happening in Snowmass Village on New Year’s Eve?

Skiers make their way down Fanny Hill during the Torchlight Parade on New Years Eve in Snowmass.



Social gatherings go against Pitkin County health guidelines. Last call at local restaurants is 9:30 p.m. And kissing a stranger at the stroke of midnight? In a COVID-19 world, it’s absolutely out of the question.

This week, public health guidelines will impact most of the standard year-end festivities in Snowmass Village. Some events have been canceled, others modified, to ensure the safety of the community and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

For a bonus Town Talk this month, we at the Snowmass Sun asked around: What activities are (and aren’t) available to ring in the New Year?

Fireworks cleared to launch — but no torchlight parade

There will be no torchlight parade illuminating the slopes of Fanny Hill come Thursday, but fireworks will still light up the sky beginning at 10 p.m.

(Though the city of Aspen canceled its fireworks, claiming an “abundance of caution” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Snowmass Village officials determined that the display could continue with social distancing measures in place.)

Dress warm and plan to watch the fireworks from a car, residence or wide-open outdoor space (think Fanny Hill). All non-critical businesses must close by 10 p.m. under current county health guidelines; don’t expect bars and restaurants to be available as warming areas after the show.

Ullr Nights canceled through end of January

Those who wish to honor the Norse God of Snow will have to do it from home this holiday: All December and January Ullr Nights — including those scheduled for Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 — have been canceled, Aspen Skiing Co. announced last week.

“As the incident rate continues to rise we have elected to cancel the Ullr Nights events scheduled over the holiday period,” noted a statement on the Aspen-Snowmass website. “While we believe we can host on-mountain events safely and within the containment guidelines, we feel that even the small potential risk of this event under the current COVID level warrants canceling.”

All guests who booked tickets in advance will receive refunds; February and March dates are still available.

Light festival stays plugged in

The season-long Snowmass Luminescence light festival, as well as a light installation at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, continue to add a colorful glow to locations throughout Snowmass Village.

Snowmass Luminescence features several immersive installations on the Wood Road side of Fanny Hill; the experience begins at sunset and lasts until 9 p.m. nightly through the end of February.

And at the Anderson Ranch Campus on Owl Creek Road, Roaring Fork Valley artists have have been commissioned to decorate trees with LED lights; those installations are on display from 4 to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Those looking for a more interactive experience also can book a free, private guided tour, during which Anderson Ranch staff members will guide participants through the design of a custom light display using iPads and Twinkly LED lights. Tours are limited to single households of six people or fewer and available in 30-minute time slots from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Reservations are required; send an email to info@andersonranch.org or call 970-923-3181 to make a booking.

Restaurant festivities All restaurants in Pitkin County must operate at 25% capacity indoors, according to current guidelines; outdoor seating is permitted for single-household groups at tables spaced at least 6 feet apart. But current health restrictions haven’t stopped eateries like mix6 and The Artisan from channeling a festive energy. Offerings are subject to change; contact restaurants to confirm availability. The Artisan at The Stonebridge Inn 300 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village The Artisan at The Stonebridge Inn will offer a prix-fixe New Year’s Eve menu to ring in 2021. $75 per person covers a four-course meal with a sparkling wine toast; $115 includes wine pairings as well. Call 970-923-2427 for availability. mix6 in Snowmass Base Village 49 Wood Road, Snowmass Village In Snowmass Base Village, mix6 will celebrate the new year with music from DJ Tenza; seating will be available on a heated outdoor patio, with limited offerings indoors. Email eatmix6@gmail.com to make a reservation.

Have a question you want answered in our monthly Town Talk series? Email Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.