 Top Olympic photos of the day: Wednesday, August 4 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Top Olympic photos of the day: Wednesday, August 4

News News |

Staff report

The best photos from the Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, wins the men's 800-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by Petr David Josek / AP Photo
Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Petr David Josek / AP Photo
Sakura Yosozumi of Japan competes in the women's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Ben Curtis / AP Photo
Bronze medalist Noah Lyles, of the United States, reacts after the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by Petr David Josek / AP Photo
Sharon van Rouwendaal, of the Netherlands, competes in the women's marathon swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by David Goldman / AP Photo
Niklas Kaul, of Germany, competes during the men's decathlon high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by Morry Gash / AP Photo
Andre De Grasse, center, of Canada, wins the gold medal in the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by Martin Meissner / AP Photo
United States' Jordan Thompson, rear, and United States' Justine Wong-Orantes celebrate winning the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between Dominican Republic and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Frank Augstein / AP Photo
United States' Triston Casas (26) hits a home run off Dominican Republic's Denyi Reyes in the first inning of a baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.
Photo by Sue Ogrocki / AP Photo
Spain's Astou Ndour (45) grabs a rebound in front of France's Iliana Rupert (12) during a women's basketball quarterfinal round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.
Photo by Eric Gay / AP Photo
Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia celebrates after winning gold in the men's +109kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Luca Bruno / AP Photo
Daniele Lupo, right, of Italy, takes a shot as teammate Paolo Nicolai, center watches and Ahmed Tijan, of Qatar, defends during a men's beach volleyball quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Petros Giannakouris / AP Photo
Serbia's Dusan Mandic (2) shoots against Italy's Stefano Luongo (3) and Vincenzo Dolce (12) during a quarterfinal round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Mark Humphrey / AP Photo
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russian Olympic Committee compete in the Free Routine Final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Dmitri Lovetsky / AP Photo
Hugo Barrette of Team Canada and Sebastien Vigier of Team France, behind, compete during the track cycling men's sprint at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
Photo by Thibault Camus / AP Photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more