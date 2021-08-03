 Top Olympic photos of the day: Tuesday, August 3 | AspenTimes.com
Top Olympic photos of the day: Tuesday, August 3

Staff report

The best photos from the Summer Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Adam Ondra, of the Czech Republic, participates during the speed qualification portion of the men's sport climbing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tsuyoshi Ueda/Pool Photo via AP
Gold medalist, United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 68kg Freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, reacts after her third place finish in the final of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/David Goldman
Team France competes during the track cycling women's team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Ken Terauchi of Japan competes in men's diving 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, reacts after winning the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Russian Olympic Committee's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov celebrates after win a men's heavyweight 91-kg semifinal boxing match against New Zealand's David Nyika at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Tara Davis, of the United States, competes in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Ashlee Ankudinoff of Team Australia warms up to compete in the track cycling women's team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Ivana Spanovic, of Serbia, competes in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Guan Chenchen, of China, wins the gold medal as she performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Japan's Shohei Yabiku, left, and Iran's Mohammadali Geraei compete during the men's 77kg Greco-Roman wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Sky Brown of Britain takes part in a late afternoon women's park skateboarding practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis
Team United States competes during the track cycling women's team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

 

