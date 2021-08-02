Top Olympic photos of the day: Monday, August 2
TOKYO — Soccer, gymnastics, track and field and many other sports were on the roster for the Summer 2020 Olympic games on Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan. The U.S. is leading in total medals with a count of 64, including 22 gold medals. China is close behind with 62 total medals.
Photos are from APNews.com. For a roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, visit Bit.ly/MondayOlympics.
