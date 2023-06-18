‘Top Chef’ contestants weigh in on how the show has changed their careers and kitchen culture

Australian chef Buddha Lo, now a two-time winner of Top Chef, removes cabbage from the pot during a seminar on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to help close out the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

All streaks end. And the exception that makes that rule is Chef Buddha Lo, who won back-to-back seasons on the Bravo chef competition show “Top Chef,” whose winner always gets a demo slot at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. This year, classic-goers welcomed him — and many other “Top Chef” alumnus — back for a victory lap.

This year, the Classic turned 40, along with the original “Top Chef’s” 20th season, which welcomed winners and finalists from the show’s 20+ worldwide iterations. It marked a seminal moment at which restaurant industry insiders and outsiders stepped back to look at how the industry has evolved over the decades, and how “Top Chef” “cheftestants” used their influence to shift the culture in their kitchens, dining rooms and beyond.

For Lo, an Australian chef with Cantonese heritage who has cooked all over the world and is now based in New York, the industry’s progress is significant, but he said there is still a long way to go.

He started cooking at his dad’s restaurant in the small town of Port Douglas, Australia, at age 12. In the kitchen with his dad, he learned the fundamentals of the business.

“You always cook with your heart, you always put love into it. You make sure that you cook family meal for everyone, and you use that opportunity to find different dishes,” he said. “So my dad would be cooking Chinese food the whole whole day. But then he will make spaghetti one way he will do Thai food the other day, you’ll do some Japanese. And he used that as an excuse to learn how to do other cuisines. And that’s the way that I taught myself.”





After years of training in fine dining restaurants in Europe, Lo competed on the 2021 season of “Top Chef,” which was filmed in Houston. And just a few months later, still riding the high from his win in Houston, he got the call for “Season 20: World All-Stars.”

Australian chef Buddha Lo, now a two-time winner of Top Chef, leads a seminar on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to help close out the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

On the new set in London, he immediately clocked Jordanian chef and winner “Top Chef: Middle East and North Africa’s” third season Ali Ghzawi as his biggest threat. Ultimately, Ghzawi fell short of the finale when he was eliminated in the semifinal. Still, Lo chose Ghzawi to work alongside him as his sous chef for the finale meal preparation. And together, Lo won again.

Ghzawi, who is only 29 years old, visited Aspen for the first time for this year’s Classic after a multi-month U.S. tour. He said the “Top Chef” presence was stronger than he anticipated and hopes to return for a demo slot in the future.

“The love and the support of the people is just amazing, you know, and that’s the most important part of your journey on ‘Top Chef,’ how people accept you and how people welcome you into their homes and into their houses,” he said. “Because you’re there in their houses, you’re on TV, you’re on their laptop. They see you every day, or every week, and they gather together. The feedback was really amazing.”

Lo said the recognition and respect is helping mitigate toxic behaviors common in restaurant kitchens.

“If I were to look back at where the hospitality industry was when I started, it was, it was super dark place. And not to say that it’s cleared up, it’s definitely getting better. But it’s a long way to go. Like it’s known for drugs, abuse, alcohol. There’s still chefs committing suicide, or that sort of stuff,” he said. “We need to clear it up and ‘Top Chef’ is one of those platforms where you can use your voice to make the industry a better place. You can see that they’re constantly doing that if you watch Season one to Season 20 is chalk and cheese.”

When founding judge Gail Simmons first ventured out from Food & Wine magazine to help start the show, she said, they never could have foreseen what the show would bring about in their industry.

“Our goal was never to create celebrity. Our goal was to show and highlight the incredible young talent in the country. And by doing that we really created an avenue to huge success for our contestants, which we did not see coming because we had no way of knowing that the show would be as successful in that it would last as long as it has, and spawned so many dozens, if not really hundreds of young chefs across the country who have had the success that they have had,” she said. “I think the byproduct is their celebrity. But the real purpose was to give them success as restaurants and chefs and to change the culture of food.”

Simmons said she gets stopped in public by parents tell her their child wants to be a chef because the family watches the show together at home and then cook meals, which is a dramatic shift from when being a chef had no social clout.

With the Classic and “Top Chef” still going strong, the only direction for restaurant industry professionals is up.