Top 5 most-read stories: ‘Top Chef’ contestants weigh in on how the show changed their lives; Carbondale lotto winner has kept life simple

Australian chef Buddha Lo, now a two-time winner of Top Chef, removes cabbage from the pot during a seminar on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to help close out the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

All streaks end. And the exception that makes that rule is Chef Buddha Lo, who won back-to-back seasons on the Bravo chef competition show “Top Chef,” whose winner always gets a demo slot at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. This year, classic-goers welcomed him — and many other “Top Chef” alumnus — back for a victory lap.

This year, the Classic turned 40, along with the original “Top Chef’s” 20th season, which welcomed winners and finalists from the show’s 20+ worldwide iterations. It marked a seminal moment at which restaurant industry insiders and outsiders stepped back to look at how the industry has evolved over the decades, and how “Top Chef” “cheftestants” used their influence to shift the culture in their kitchens, dining rooms and beyond.

For Lo, an Australian chef with Cantonese heritage who has cooked all over the world and is now based in New York, the industry’s progress is significant, but he said there is still a long way to go.

—Josie Taris





Bill Stout, a trauma nurse who retired from Aspen Valley Hospital a year and a half ago, has developed a bit of a lottery ticket habit.

He said he spends between $6 and $8 a week on Colorado Lotto+ tickets at City Market in Carbondale, where he lives.

He’d won a couple of hundred dollars here and there over the years, but nothing special. Enough to support the habit.

Then he used quick pick for the June 10 drawing. Boom, $3,896,039.

“I checked my numbers last Sunday and couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I took the ticket to City Market to the ladies who I have been buying my tickets from for years, Clarissa and Yaritza Santos.”

—Julie Bielenberg

Lisa Fischer just wants to sing.

Her soulful, powerful voice has accompanied the Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross, Tina Turner, and countless others on the road as a backup — although certainly not just background — singer. On Saturday, she will play at the Wheeler Opera House with Grand Baton, where her own voice will take center stage.

For most artists, being a backup singer is a stepping stone on the path to the ultimate goal of stardom, but for decades, she was satisfied with accompanying other artists.

“I was of the mindset that I’m grateful for whatever the universe provides,” she said. “I would just … follow the path of least resistance when it came down to my career. I just really wanted to sing — that’s the only thing that I knew. And singing background was the way for me.”

— Anna Meyer

Photos from the third and final day of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

For photos from Day 2, click here. For Day 1, click here. And for Thursday’s welcome party, click here.

—Austin Colbert

Once upon a time, in a magical place filled with rivers and mountains and charming towns called the Roaring Fork Valley, there were two families. Both families loved living in their wonderland of locally-sourced produce and proteins, community, and outdoor adventure.

The mothers were named Cari and Kerrie. Both taught yoga in Carbondale. Both their children went to the same school. And both their husbands opened bagel joints within weeks of each other last spring in the midvalley, both just blocks from the Rio Grande Trail.

So how does this bagel fairy tale play out one year later between Open Sesame and Plosky’s Deli?

—Julie Bielenberg