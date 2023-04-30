Top 5 most-read stories: Ski instructor was epitome of community; ‘Travis-style’ celebration for beloved local

Will Snyder and his team, the Skullbeards, sported pink attire while playing.

Courtesy of Aspen Junior Hockey

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

While teaching ski lessons in Michigan, Will Snyder found his passion for the outdoors, teaching and skiing. He called his aunt in Summit County, Elizabeth Tobias, and asked whether he should teach at Beaver Creek or Aspen. She encouraged him to go for Aspen.

“We said, ‘You are going to fall in love with Aspen,’ and he said, ‘That’s all I needed to know.’ And that’s the end of the story. He called (Aspen Skiing Co.), got a job and made connections,” said Tobias.

The local ski instructor, hockey coach and player, golfer and all around adventure-seeker died in a skiing accident in Alaska on Friday, April 21, at the age of 35.

—Audrey Ryan





Travis Smith Sinclair, a well-known and loved Snowmass Village resident, passed away suddenly April 23, 2023, at the age of 39.

“Travis was the quintessential Colorado rancher on skis, and he loved everything these mountains and this town represents,” his family wrote.

Sinclair and his family have deep connections to the Roaring Fork Valley and Snowmass Village, where they live. His family has been here since the early 1900s and are the namesake for many Snowmass Village locations.

—Staff report

The ski and snowboard season officially ended on Sunday with closing day on Aspen Mountain.

The last of the four Aspen Snowmass mountains to close, Ajax already had its season extended by a week and had some of the best closing day snow conditions in recent memory. As is tradition, partygoers took to the Sundeck for the winter’s final sendoff.

Welcome to the offseason, Aspen.

—Austin Colbert

On Monday afternoon a construction worker fell 15-20 feet into a hole at a construction site at 711 Spruce St., Aspen.

According to a press release from Aspen Fire Protection District, the 911 caller indicated that the scaffolding in the hole gave way and caused the worker, a male in his 40s, to fall. At the time of the fall, the scaffolding was about halfway up the 25-35 foot deep hole.

—Josie Taris

The Aspen Police Department concluded a 19-month exhaustive investigation into a sexual assault allegation made against Michael O’Brien and closed the case as unfounded, according to a press release from the Aspen Police Department.

O’Brien, a priest formerly serving at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will have no charges filed against him.

—Staff report