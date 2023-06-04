Top 5 most read stories: Rivers unforgiving during run-off; Amen Wardy to close

Tuesday, May 30, the Roaring Fork River put-in at the Carbondale Bridge.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

A week after a rafter from Vail died in Glenwood Canyon, the body of longtime Aspen and Snowmass resident Tony Welgos, 73, was found Monday in the Roaring Fork River near Basalt’s Lazy Glen neighborhood.

“We got the 911 call of a person in the water with jeans and sweatshirt,” said Scott Thompson, chief of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. “All we got from the beginning was there were sightings of him in the water, so we set up to do a contact rescue near the bridge on Highway 82 and Lazy Glen.”

The Roaring Fork Fire Rescue team was able to recover the body with the assistance of Aspen Fire, Aspen Ambulance, and Carbondale Fire.

—Julie Bielenberg





Another closure, another blow to local retail legacy in downtown Aspen.

Amen Wardy, at 625 E. Main St., must close by August. There is an immediate sale of up to 50% off numerous items in the sprawling boutique.

“We’ve been trying to negotiate our lease since December, when this retail space was sold to Ian de Waal,” said Soffia Wardy, Amen Wardy’s daughter.

“We tried initially, and he decided not to renew our lease, so we have no choice but to close the store. There is nowhere else to go,” she said.

De Wall did not respond to requests for comment.

Wardy, a broker with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, said it’s challenging to find a space this big in Aspen (3,000 square feet), not to mention the cost of moving.

—Julie Bielenberg

She did ask well ahead of time, politely at every turn. She was told by her school principal and then district superintendent she couldn’t wear a Mexican-U.S. graduation sash. She pleaded with the school board, who also told her no. She went to U.S. District Court in Denver. The judge told her … no.

So what did she do? Grand Valley High School senior Naomi Peña Villasano walked across the stage with the sash her family put on her and received her diploma, with smiles all around. The sash that so offended authority in the run-up to commencement was slightly covered by a yellow one partially over it.

“Always stand up for what you believe in,” she said afterward. “Just like my senior quote.”

—Ray K. Erku, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Only five high school seniors in the state received this scholarship, and the first American born in her family, Frida Roja, is one of them.

It can’t hurt that the The Amazon Future Engineer scholarship pays $10,000 toward tuition each year and comes with a paid internship.

Frida Roja, who graduated Saturday from Basalt High School, was born in Glenwood Springs and lives in Willits. So where now?

“I’m going to Carleton College in Minnesota, she said. “I enjoy engineering but also wanted an opportunity to pursue liberal arts. I’d love to major in computer science with a minor in art history. I was also looking for a smaller school.”

Carleton College checked off all Rojo’s boxes: small college of 3,000 undergraduate students, all living on campus for all four years, and there are single-sex dorms.

—Julie Bielenberg

In 31 states, teaching high schoolers about the Holocaust and rise of Nazism is considered optional.

Texas has a law passed in 2021 prohibiting educators from discussing difficult, controversial issues, and if such topics come up anyway, the law, HB 3979, mandates taking no position. At least one school board interpreted it to mean that opposing views on the Holocaust must be taught as well. The district superintendent apologized later for suggesting there were “two sides” to this bit of history.

Florida’s department of education this month banned two textbooks concerning the Holocaust for being “woke.”

—Lynda Edwards