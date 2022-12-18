Top 5 most-read stories: Pilot group on a mission to curb crashes, claims of counterfeit at local consignment store

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

Pilots will tell you that flying into and out of Aspen can be dangerous and so does the data.

“Over the last four decades, there have been over 40 accidents — all involving private, non-airline aircraft — that caused substantial damage or the complete loss of the aircraft in the vicinity of ASE (Aspen-Pitkin County Airport). ASE’s challenges arise from factors like the airport’s altitude, its surrounding mountains, its sloping runway that requires most aircraft to land to the south, and takeoff to the north, wind currents, etc.”

That observation was made in the Airport Advisory Board’s “common ground recommendations” adopted by the Board of County Commissioners in December 2020. The recommendations were the fruits of nearly two years of work and public feedback missions led by the vision committee, which, in November, unanimously agreed to the formation of what is called a “flight operations safety task force.”

— Rick Carroll





An Aspen retailer that unwittingly sold counterfeit items lost the goodwill it had built with clients and potentially six figures in profits, according to a civil complaint nearing a settlement.

The Little Bird consignment store also had to refund customers for the money they spent on what they believed were authentic brands, such as a Cartier bracelet and two Chanel handbags.

“The Little Bird could suffer lost profit in the total amount of $116,676.00,” said The Little Bird’s lawsuit against Viviana Petkov, who lived in Aspen as recently as December 2021. She did not reply to a message left on her cellphone Monday. Her law firm’s written reply to the lawsuit denied the allegations. She also was not criminally charged.

— Rick Carroll

For the second time in the past 18 months, Aspen’s oldest and the Western Slope’s largest, full-scale bakery, Louis Swiss, will undergo ownership changes. A partnership between local philanthropist Jill Soffer and Austin, Texas-based MML Hospitality was formed to own and operate the bakery, along with longtime MML baker and pastry chef Jennifer Tucker.

The 40-year-old bakery was founded by Renee Tornare when he came to Aspen in 1982, bringing the concept of his family bakery and that iconic sign from Switzerland — and named it after his father, Louis, who taught him how to bake.

His younger brother, Felix, joined him at age 17, and the two of them worked side by side, along with their father, who eventually moved to Aspen to build Louis Swiss into a local institution.

— Sarah Girgis

Two dozen black Suburbans lined the streets surrounding the St. Regis on an early fall evening. I was shuffled quickly into one after I handed my own keys to a valet, joining a few fashion editors from big national publications based in New York and Los Angeles. None had been to Aspen before.

Certainly, they had attended high-gloss events like New York’s Fashion Week, but it was clear they had never experienced anything quite like the luxury on display here.

And then, things kicked up a notch.

—Sarah Girgis

It was July, and Susan Stone-Chen and Simon Chen decided to be their own guests.

The couple had quietly acquired the fabled Residence Hotel that month from founder Terry Butler, who owned and operated the 8,000-square-foot Residence Hotel since 1995, aesthetically curating the aging apartment units into luxury guest suites.

“We took the opportunity to stay here as guests so we could connect with the people who come here year after year,” Stone-Chen said this week.

—Rick Carroll

