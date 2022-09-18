Top 5 most-read stories last week:

The first snowfall of the season on Mount Sopris.

Jerrold S. Parker/Courtesy photo

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

The CEO of luxury home-furnishing company RH told investors last week that Aspen’s wealth makes it the ideal test market for the company’s luxury-hotel concept that debuted earlier this month in New York City.

The Aspen location will be the company’s second boutique hotel to open under the RH Guesthouse flag. During a second-quarter conference call for the publicly traded company, RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said how the Aspen and New York locations fare will be telling.

Friedman said, “I know Aspen used to have 70 billionaires, and now it’s 100 billionaires. And, they like to have their own home there, but it’s the people who go to Aspen. I think it’s about as affluent of a small-town target market in the world. So, we’re going to learn a lot in Aspen. But, my sense is — the good thing about New York is if it works in New York, it means it will probably work in other cities. And, if it works in Aspen, it will work in other vacation destinations like (inaudible) or the Hamptons or Miami. And, then, New York will give us a sense for what cities it might work in, whether it’s Paris or London, places like that.”

— Rick Carroll





Aspen Skiing Co.’s luxury brand is now being led under the direction of Darcy Loeb, the company announced Monday.

She previously worked as head of Amazon Music Merchandise, overseeing merchandising, production and product. Prior to Amazon, she led footwear and apparel teams across merchandising and global operations at Nike and built new businesses as a GM and director within Target’s beauty and entertainment divisions.

Loeb’s experience suits her well for overseeing ASPENX as chief operating officer, Skico CEO and President Mike Kaplan said in a statement.

— Staff Report

An Aspen resident who led fundraising efforts for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 will stand trial in Brooklyn federal court later this month on allegations he illegally worked on behalf of the United Arab Emirates to lobby the U.S. government.

Trial for Thomas Barrack Jr., 75, and his former assistant Matthew Grimes, 29, an ex-Aspen resident, is scheduled to begin Sept. 19 with jury selection.

Barrack Jr. and Grimes have been free on respective bonds of $250 million and $5 million since their July 2021 arrests in California. They both also must wear monitor bracelets despite filing unsuccessful motions seeking their removal.

— Rick Carroll

Residents woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay.

It was the first snowfall of the season.

“It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen Snowmass Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said on Thursday, adding that while September snow is not uncommon, it rarely lasts.

— Audrey Ryan and John LaConte

Colorado Parks and Wildlife have presented a new proposed map of potential areas to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope, including Aspen and other mountain communities.

Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December final draft presentation, but the stretch of land between Glenwood Springs and Summit County and south to Montrose and Gunnison provides an area that would have minimal conflicts as well as good habitat for gray wolves.

The map was based on some input from the technical working group and others working on reintroduction. Other constraints were 60-mile buffers from the Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico borders, as well as buffers protecting tribal Lands.

— Eliza Noe for The Aspen Times