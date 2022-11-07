Top 5 most-read stories last week: Sheriff candidate lived in APCHA housing while owning-free market home; 9-year-old treks Everest Base Camp

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

Sheriff candidate Michael Buglione owned and rented out a free-market home in Basalt while he was also living in an employee-housing unit governed by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, according to public records and interviews.

Doing so would have put Buglione in violation Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority rules that prohibit owners or renters of deed-restricted employee housing from possessing developed residential property in all of Pitkin County and elsewhere in the Roaring Fork River drainage area. The Basalt home — which property records show that Buglione and his wife, Holly Davis, bought for $720,000 in November 2020 — is located in Pitkin County.

“He wasn’t allowed to own property in Basalt,” said Julie Kieffer, who was APCHA’s qualifications specialist when she spoke to Buglione in late 2021 about the employee-housing unit at 410 S. West End St. in Aspen. Kieffer now works for Pitkin County and is no longer with APCHA.

— Rick Carroll





What would inspire a 9-year-old to spend her fall break trekking to Everest Base Camp? A healthy dose of sibling rivalry.

Emily Bassion and her mom, Kirsten, made the nine-day trek to Base Camp just a year after Emily’s sister, Siri, and dad, Todd, did. Siri was 10 when she completed the hike, and, although Kirsten thought they should wait until Emily was ten for her to do it, Emily had different plans.

“I just wanted to beat my sister,” she said in a phone interview on Oct. 27, while she and her mom waited in Dallas to catch their flight home after almost two days of travel.

— Audrey Ryan

Emily pointing at Mt. Everest on day 8, right before they got to Base Camp.

Courtesy of Kirsten Bassion

From abortion to immigration to voting rights, the U.S. Supreme Court’s docket of contentious issues this year also includes a battle over copyright and fair use involving Andy Warhol, Prince … and local photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

On Oct. 12, the high court heard arguments in Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith in what observers have said could spawn a precedent-setting decision that will affect artists and guide lower courts when similar disputes arise.

Lawyers for the Warhol Foundation argued at the October hearing that the late pop artist’s recreated images of Goldsmith’s photographs of Prince fell within copyright laws’ fair use doctrine, and the foundation wasn’t required to pay Goldsmith a licensing fee to publish the images. That’s because Warhol’s Prince Series created a different meaning than the original photo taken by Goldsmith, Roman Martinez argued to the high court.

— Rick Carroll

Joe DiSalvo cruised to lopsided victories in his previous three runs for sheriff of Pitkin County, but the aftermath of this year’s June primary election has shown an organized and aggressive challenge from candidate Michael Buglione’s campaign.

Whether they are staunch supporters of Bulglione or in disapproval of the sheriff, critics have blasted DiSalvo for his ownership stake in a vodka company started by Lance Armstrong, his rental home in the West End, the political affiliations of some of his campaign donors, and his management style.

There was little campaigning or media coverage of the sheriff’s race leading up to the June open primary that saw Buglione, running as a Democrat, garner 1,917 votes, or 37.4% of the ballots cast. DiSalvo, who is politically unaffiliated, collected 2,912 votes, or 56.8%.

— Rick Carroll

Snowmass Village is part of the very fabric of who I am. Born and raised here, I have spent my life observing, listening to, and writing about all things Snowmass. And, it’s not hyperbolic; my genuine wish for Snowmass Village is, and always has been, that we remain aggressively aware of our priceless natural connections, of our unique character, and that we respect the magnitude of our human impact on this valley. And, that we do it together.

If you have read stories preserved in The Story of Snowmass (Our history book that I helped to co-create) or any of the years of columns I have penned in the Snowmass Sun, then you may have some idea of where I stand on many Snowmass Village issues. My beliefs and values have held fast. If it’s worth saying, it has probably been said.

— Britta Gufstafson

