Top 5 most-read stories last week:  Krabloonik dog sled owners on thin ice; Rep. Lauren Boebert within rights to campaign at Basalt church, pastor says

The leash on Krabloonik Dog Sledding is getting tighter.

The town of Snowmass Village last week notified the operation’s owners they’ll need to leave by the end of the month because they’re not meeting the conditions of the best practices plan that is part of their lease agreement. The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area.

The final notice of default was dated Oct. 6 and signed by town lawyer John Dresser. The intended recipients of the notice, Krabloonik owners Gina and Danny Phillips, did not respond to telephone and email messages left with them on Tuesday.

Mikaela Shiffrin is preparing for what could be her busiest Alpine ski racing season ever.

It might become her fastest, too.

Coming off a season that included Olympic disappointment but also her fourth overall World Cup title, the American is eager to add more speed events to her schedule.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was campaigning on Thursday at the Basalt church where Pastor Jim Tarr said holding a candidates event is no more out of bounds than other nonprofits accepting government dollars and engaging in politics.

Tarr’s Cornerstone Christian Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit place of worship, is the subject of a complaint that an anti-Boebert activist filed with the IRS in the summer.

In June, David Wheeler, the founder of the North Carolina-based and liberal-aligned political action committee American Muckrakers, reported to the IRS that Boebert’s speaking engagement at two Sunday services held at Cornerstone as potentially out of compliance with IRS regulations by holding a political event. The Silt Republican’s appearance at Cornerstone came two days before the June 28 primary elections in which she knocked out Republican challenger Don Coram, a state senator.

A complaint over a Sunday service with Rep. Lauren Boebert as the featured speaker at Cornerstone Christian Center alleges the Basalt church’s nonprofit status with the IRS precluded it from hosting a political event by not inviting other candidates to talk.

The complaint was referred to in a defamation lawsuit filed in North Carolina last week against Boebert by American Muckrakers, which in the lead-up to the June primary elections made salacious allegations against the conservative Silt congresswoman.

American Muckrakers and founder David Wheeler, a North Carolina resident, are suing Boebert over comments she made to the media, including on the “Sean Hannity Show,” after the allegations surfaced. Ever since Boebert’s allegedly defamatory remarks were made, combined with what the suit accused Boebert of “malicious prosecution” for filing a protection order against Wheeler, the PAC’s contributions decreased by 92% from June through September.

5.) Two new ski and snowboard films that will stoke the winter season

The aspens are turning a little later this year, but that’s not preventing Teton Gravity Research and Matchstick Productions from stoking the metaphorical fires that burn internally for the upcoming ski season.

Each company debuts its latest ski and snowboarding film this week in Aspen, and each takes a slightly different approach to that obsession most of us have when it comes to making turns — particularly in the deep, untouched stuff.

Matchstick asks the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” — exploring skiing through the eyes of 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon Walker “Shredz” Woodring, while Teton Gravity Research asks: “Is there an age limit to pursuing our dreams?”

