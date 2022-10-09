Top 5 most-read stories last week: Couple ordered to sell North 40 home; Basalt man faces up to life

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

Owners of employee housing have been ordered to sell their North 40 neighborhood home by a hearing officer who determined they violated local guidelines by owning a free-market residence in Aspen that they had rented out to long-term tenants.

A lawyer for the owners in their dispute with the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority said Monday they will likely appeal the ruling delivered last month by hearing officer Mick Ireland. Beyond that, Michael Hoffman of Montrose, who once had a practice in Aspen, declined comment. Tricia McIntyre, the central player cited in Ireland’s ruling, also did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Ireland’s ruling was issued Sept. 12 and came on the heels of a hearing held in April and two hearings in July on the matter. The ruling sided with APCHA, which governs the local worker-housing system and, in March, found couple Cameron and Tricia McIntyre to be in violation of the master deed restriction for the North 40 subdivision , which is a combination of 59 single-family residents and 13 townhomes next to the Aspen Airport Business Center.

— Rick Carroll





A Basalt man convicted of attempting to sexually assault a woman in the bathroom of downtown Aspen restaurant could spend the rest of his life behind bars under the state’s sex offender sentencing act.

Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin on Tuesday issued a minimum sentence of four years in the Department of Corrections to Robert Marlow, whose public defender tried to keep him out of prison by arguing that he was more deserving of probation.

Seldin issued his sentence under provisions of the Sex Offender Lifetime Supervision Act, or SOLSA, which requires lifetime supervision for most class 2, 3 and 4 felony sex convictions.

— Rick Carroll

Site work for three unbuilt residential chalets being advertised for $25 million each has started in the West End neighborhood as part of a Boston company’s project that also calls for the redevelopment of the Hotel Aspen into a luxury boutique lodge.

The residential development known as the White Elephant Aspen Townhomes is slated for East Bleeker Street and is located across from the Yellow Brick Schoolhouse and around the corner of a White Elephant Hotel planned for Main Street. Hotel Aspen is currently open, but construction on the new hotel is schedule to begin later this fall and last 24 months, according to Sara Adams, speaking on behalf of the developers.

The hotel has a scheduled opening of late 2024, according to marketing material for the project.

— Rick Carroll

An Aspen man faces charges of bias-motivated crimes for allegedly throwing a drink can at a bus driver after insulting him with racial and homophobic epithets.

Police arrested Shawn Anthony Beaudrault, 42, on Monday night after a driver for the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority reported the alleged assault on Sunday.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, the bus driver, who is Black and part of the LGBT community, said the physical pain from the attack forced him to finish his shift early. The man threw a full can of 7Up at his genitals, according to an Aspen Police Department report.

— Rick Carroll

The differences between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and Michael Buglione — whether professional, political or personal — were on full display at Thursday’s candidate debate held in Aspen.

The Squirm Night debate was civil if not intensely chippy between the two. Moderated by Aspen media professionals under the studio lights of GrassRoots TV, the debate had DiSalvo portraying Buglione as a lawman who refuses to take accountability and lacks the experience and judgment needed to run the Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff also criticized Buglione for having not risen past the ranks of patrol sergeant except for the time he was director of operations, a position he voluntarily demoted himself from, DiSalvo said.

“What qualifies you to be sheriff when you’ve only risen to one level above patrol officer?” DiSalvo asked Buglione.

— Rick Carroll

