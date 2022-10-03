Top 5 most-read stories last week: Bears charge humans; Aspen home sells for $69 million

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood.

CPW officers received a call during the town-hall meeting where they were discussing the euthanizing of a sow and her four cubs last month.

According to the National Park Service, bears typically exhibit two types of charges: bluff charges and aggressive charges. When a bear bluff charges, it will have its head and ears up and forward. The bear will bound toward a human on its front paws and then stop short or veer off.

— Audrey Ryan





A civil deputy kept her job and was mandated to undergo counseling after Aspen police arrested her in July on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on Friday said, “There’s no reason to think she has a drug or alcohol problem. I consider this an isolated incident, and I’m giving her a second chance.”

Civil Deputy Sarah Bushman, 36, of Snowmass Village, is due Oct. 18 in Pitkin County Court for an arraignment hearing on charges of DUI and careless driving. She did not respond to a message seeking comment.

— Rick Carroll

This week’s $69-million purchase of the Silver Lining Ranch next to the Aspen Club included a 10-bedroom mansion, more than 6 acres and something else of value to the new ownership — a short-term rental license.

The 18,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom mansion was acquired by Meriwether Companies and Revere Capital, which also partnered with Fireside Investments to buy the Aspen Club property out of foreclosure for $52.59 million in January 2021.

The new owners said the rental property will “complement the revitalization of the Aspen Club. The 144,248-square-foot project is currently in development and will feature hospitality, culinary, fitness, health and wellness offerings.”

— Rick Carroll

The chief operating officer of RH recently said the retailer’s presence will invigorate downtown Aspen by day and wake it up at night, but they’ll need some help from the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission.

Partners M Development and RH, the home-furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, are seeking the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission’s permission to alter the design of the corner downtown project at Cooper Avenue and Galena Street to include rooftop skylights, among other changes.

“We’re obviously anxious to get going, we want to get going, and obviously we need to make a good decision about these changes with you, but as soon as we can,” said Chris Bendon of the Aspen firm BendonAdams, which is consulting RH and M Development on the project planning and design. Aspen developer Mark Hunt owns M Development.

— Rick Carroll

With the Patagonia brand now valued at $3 billion, Chouinard and his family transferred ownership to a special trust and nonprofit organization dedicated to combating climate change, The New York Times first reported .

The newly established organization, Holdfast Collective, will now receive 98% of the companies profits, an estimated $100 million a year, according to The New York Times. The money from the organization will be funneled into nonprofit environmental groups and political organizations.

The other 2% — all of the company’s voting stock — will go to the newly established Patagonia Purpose Trust. The trust was created so the Chouinard family and advisers can oversee operations, making sure the brand continues its commitments to social and environmental welfare.

— Kristen Mohammadi