Top 5 most-read stories: Judge declares Aspen country club is bound to anti-discrimination laws; Over the Hillers returns

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

Though a $250,000 initiation fee is required to gain membership into the exclusive Maroon Creek Club, where annual dues are $38,600 and there’s a waiting list to get in, a judge’s recent ruling deemed it a place of public accommodation subject to the city’s anti-discrimination laws.

The order from District Judge Denise Lynch means Marc Ostrofsky can proceed with his lawsuit claim against the golf and tennis club for allegedly violating the city’s anti-discrimination laws when it canceled his membership in August 2019. Ostrosksy, who is Jewish, has alleged the country club in part stripped him and his family of their membership over religious reasons.

“They are not allowed to discriminate as a public accommodation,” Ostrofsky said Tuesday. “Everyone must be treated equally. Now, that has ramifications in and of itself.”

— Rick Carroll





Tuesday means the return of The Over the Hillers, organized by ambassador Ruth Waldman.

For the uninitiated, Over the Hillers is a group of folks 50 and over who gather every Tuesday in Snowmass Village for a day of skiing or snowboarding, lunch and social connection.

“The Tuesday group has a lot of fun, and we ski all day and make new friends and get to know the mountain well and enjoy lunch together,” Waldman said. “It is an all-day adventure for those who venture. It is a lot about camaraderie.”

— Sarah Girgis

An affordable restaurant and bar for locals is on the horizon in Aspen.

The city extended a notice of intent to award to Brendan Berl and his concept Yogi’s to fill the vacant space at Rio Grande Place, formerly occupied by Taster’s Pizza.

“We’re excited. We think it is a good concept and a good menu, and it’s going to be a good fit for the space,” said the city’s capital asset director, Rob Schober

A rider of a quad chair that detached from a Breckenridge Ski Resort lift on Thursday morning was uninjured despite a 13 foot fall, according to a statement from the resort.

A little after 10:30 a.m., a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect quad just before it reached the unloading zone, the statement said. Ski patrol responded immediately, no injuries were reported, and the guest declined further care, according to the ski resort.

The weather forecast posted to the ski resort’s website for Thursday described the conditions as “very windy” with a northwest wind 28 to 36 miles per hour and gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.

— Staff Report

This week marks the 10th anniversary of snow polo being held in Aspen, with some of the best players in the world heading to Rio Grande Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The St. Regis Aspen World Snow Polo Championship is put on by Aspen Valley Polo Club , which was established by valley residents Marc and Melissa Ganzi.

This is the ninth year the tournament will take place at Rio Grande Park; the first year was held at Wagner Park in the middle of downtown Aspen.

— Austin Colbert

