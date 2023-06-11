Top 5 most-read stories: Hunt reviews downtown Aspen projects; new Coney Glade lift installation fast tracked

Aspen Skiing Co. announced it received approval from the Town of Snowmass Village and the U.S. Forest Service to fast track the installation of a new lift at Snowmass Ski Area that will replace the Coney Glade lift and have a bottom terminal across the slope from Snowmass Mall.

Aspen Skiing Co./Courtesy photo

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

Mark Hunt sounded rueful last week going over his many Aspen projects, all the holes in communication as well as still-unfinished jobs.

“I would do almost anything to go back and do it over. I think that I would do it so differently,” he told the Aspen Chamber Resort Association Board of Directors, who had invited him to speak.

It’s not that often he accepts such invitations, he said.

“I mean, this is a big for me, typically, if there’s more than six people, I don’t show up,” he said. “I’m more on the introverted side. People who work with me say, you know, he likes buildings more than he likes people, no offense to anyone. But it’s really no excuse.”





—Julie Bielenberg

Skiers and riders who hate strapping in just to ski from Snowmass Mall to the bottom terminal of Village Express are in luck.

On Thursday, Aspen Skiing Co. announced it has received approval from the town of Snowmass Village and the U.S. Forest Service to fast-track the installation of a new lift at Snowmass Ski Area that will replace the Coney Glade lift and have a bottom terminal across the slope from Snowmass Mall.

“This will be a game-changer for mountain access out of the Snowmass base area,” said Skico CEO Geoff Buchheister in a statement. “Thanks to the support of the Forest Service and the Town of Snowmass Village, we were able to fast-track this project and plan to install summer 2024 and open for the 2024-25 ski season.”

—Audrey Ryan

Simi Hamilton gushed over Aspen. Ricardo Saucedo thanked his parents for their sacrifices. Sarah Strassburger paid tribute to the late Carson Clettenberg.

And then, after many tears had already been wiped away, nearly 130 seniors walked across the stage of the Benedict Music Tent on Saturday morning to officially become part of Aspen High School’s 134th graduating class.

“I’ll tell you, the hard truth. There are people in this world that will judge you when you tell them you grew up in this valley and went to Aspen High School,” said Hamilton, a three-time Olympic cross-country skier who spent more than a decade traveling the world with the U.S. ski team. “Ordinary here is extraordinary everywhere else. And at some point in your next chapter you all are about to start writing, you will realize that.”

—Austin Colbert

The Roaring Fork Valley got tossed back to the dark ages Monday after most internet and cellular services went down Monday morning, leaving folks scrambling to find functional wi-fi at a friends’ house, library, or totally out of the region.

Accidental damage to fiber optic cables caused a region-wide outage of most cellular and internet services on Monday morning, impacting 27,000 Comcast residential and commercial accounts from Glenwood Springs to Aspen, plus cellular service providers.

At 7:47 a.m., a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority-contracted excavator severed two fiber optic cables at 27th Street and Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs, according to Leslie Oliver, senior director of external communications at Comcast. Comcast and its subsidiary Xfinity provide much of the telecommunications services in the region.

—Josie Taris

Aspen Police this week released a redacted report detailing the 500 hours of investigation, including interviews of 86 witness and assistance from the FBI, of an ex-altar boy’s accusations from prison in 2021 of sexual abuse by a priest who had served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the mid-2000s.

No corroborating evidence was found, and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced in April it would not file criminal charges. The Archdiocese of Denver announced this week that it had concluded its own investigation, and Father Michael O’Brien would return to work July 1 as pastor of two churches in the Julesburg area.

The accuser was Keegan Callahan, now 25, who made his allegations from prison, where he is serving a 14-year sentence for raping a 16-year-old girl off McClain Flats Road. Callahan’s attorney, Steve Eldredge in Denver, told The Aspen Times this week that the associated civil case is in continuance and will not be heard this summer.

—Lynda Edwards