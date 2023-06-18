Top 5 most-read stories: Condos to mini golf owners; Silver lining of the pandemic

People congregate under the tent for the Food & Wine Classic welcome party on Thursday at the St. Regis Aspen.

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

An Aspen police report depicts perhaps the most dramatic moment in a long simmering conflict between Aspen condo owners and putt-putt golf course operators downtown.

CP Burger owners Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce leased land from the Aspen Residences Condo Association through April 1, 2025, for a summertime mini-golf course and a winter skating rink. About two months ago, CP Burger sued the association after it decided in February to lease the space to this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic and the annual jazz festival the next.

Residences spokeswoman Susan Dampier said that CP Burger owners were told to remove their miniature golf paraphernalia from the condos’ property by June 2.

—Lynda Edwards





When local mom Dara Erck was hunting for products for a teenage son to take to sleepaway camp, she was shocked at the lack of natural products for teens.

This was back before the pandemic when she was traveling the world working in global health and vaccine development for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“I sat on the idea for a while,” she said. “Then COVID happened and I had some extra time.”

The pandemic gave Erck time to work with formulators to develop a deodorant and gummy vitamins for teens of all genders, and her wellness line, Sam and Leo, was born. Where did the company name come from? Her sons, of course.

Sam and Leo is the first non-gendered body care line for teens. While there are plenty of vitamins marketed toward adults and young kids, Erck said she noticed nothing for teenagers. Though her line is marketed toward teenagers, the products are for anyone ages 4 and up.

—Audrey Ryan

Vice President Kamala Harris invited former “Top Chef” star Byron Gomez, who recently reigned at Aspen’s 7908 Supper Club, to meet her in Denver this weekend. But he already had a commitment to prepare a Costa Rican feast at Hotel Jerome on Friday and Saturday for the Food & Wine Classic festivities.

So they met via Zoom. Harris features some of his remarks in a video posted on Thursday on her Facebook page. And she offered him a rain check to come to the White House for further discussion.

The topic? His experience as a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient who has enriched America, culturally and economically.

—Lynda Edwards

Tuesday evening’s reading of new goals divulged two big issues for the Aspen City Council.

One, a sleepless night for Councilman Ward Hauenstein due to Councilman Bill Guth’s comments about environmental priorities in last week’s council work session.

“Something deeply concerned me. I thought about it a lot. And I don’t know how to bring it up. And it’s really a three-part question for you, Bill, because of a comment you made about environment and funding of environmental incentives,” said Hauenstein.

“I’m looking for a clarification from you, Bill, because I lost a night’s sleep over being concerned about your comment funding the environmental initiatives. It’s really important to me to get an understanding of what your mindset is on that.”

—Julie Bielenberg

The 40th annual Food & Wine Classic officially started on Thursday night with its invite-only welcome party at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen.

Food & Wine magazine editor Hunter Lewis, after being introduced by chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, gave the opening remarks. This included a special award presentation for famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who was named “best new chef” in 1992 but never actually got his award until Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association hosted its annual luncheon inside the Hotel Jerome to help kick off Food & Wine. This included a demonstration by chef Justin Chapple.

The Food & Wine Classic festivities get underway in earnest on Friday and go through Sunday afternoon around Aspen.

—Austin Colbert