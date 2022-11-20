Top 5 most-read articles: Krabloonik plans to stay open amid dispute, Skico focuses on international guests

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it.

The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.

Her recent vocalization seems to have been prompted by the downfall of rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, who goes by Ye.

— Kristen Mohammadi





Skico plans to focus on international marketing and sales in the coming tourism season, it announced Tuesday at the Afternoon Blend and ACRA Tourism Outlook event at Aspen Meadows.

Aspen Skiing Co. CEO and President Mike Kaplan took the stage for his final Afternoon Blend event, where he both reflected on his time at Skico and shared goals for the upcoming season.

“Our goals this year are really about retention of that customer, that loyal guest, make sure we’re delivering the service they expect, the experience they expect and then get international business back. It’s all about getting that international customer back,” he said.

— Audrey Ryan

Aspen marijuana dispensaries in September snapped a six-month streak of declining sales with a 2.6% uptick over the same month last year but kept in line with a year-to-date, statewide industry slump.

September sales in Aspen alone were $881,146, an uptick of 2.6% over September 2021, according to the city Finance Department’s monthly sales tax report issued Tuesday. From January through September, Aspen’s nine recreational pot shops, one of which includes medical marijuana, recorded $7.8 million in sales, 12.6% behind the pace set in the first three quarters of 2021, the report said.

Statewide, recreational and medicinal dispensaries rang up $1.4 billion in sales through the first nine months of this year. That is behind the record-setting pace of $2.23 billion in sales for all of 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.

— Rick Carroll

The ownership of Krabloonik Dog Sledding said the business will keep operating despite eviction efforts by the town of Snowmass Village.

The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property, which is located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area. In the first week of October, the town notified Krabloonik it had to vacate the premises by Nov. 1 for allegedly violating terms of the lease agreement that concern treatment of the facility’s sled dogs.

Dan Phillips, who co-owns Krabloonik with his wife, said the business is within its rights to stay open.

— Audrey Ryan & Kristen Mohammadi

A hearing for five Aspen property owners appealing the city’s denial of their applications to demolish their homes for future residential development has been postponed until Dec. 20, city officials said this week.

The Aspen Planning & Zoning Commission was set to hold a special hearing Thursday, but it was rescheduled because parties are “hoping to resolve this outside of the appeals process,” according to city assistant attorney Kate Johnson. The P&Z would have the authority to affirm the denials, which came from the City of Aspen’s community development department, or overturn them and remand them to the department for further review.

The issue was addressed in an executive session at the end of Aspen City Council’s meeting on Tuesday. Executive sessions are closed to the public, and details of the discussions are kept confidential.

— Rick Carroll

