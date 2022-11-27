Top 5 most-read articles: City of Aspen considers three finalists as restaurateurs, CDOT grapples with snowplow driver shortage

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

The city of Aspen has culled a list of 10 applicants down to three finalists who are vying to become the operator of an affordable restaurant in space the municipal government owns on Rio Grande Place.

The 1,615-square-foot vacant space is the former home of Taster’s Pizza and has been empty since 2019, when the city renovated the building as part of its municipal offices build-out.

City officials have said they would like to have a restauranteur operational by this summer. The finalists’ submissions, which are not public because of proprietary reasons, are expected to be reviewed by Aspen City Council next month.

—Carolyn Sackariason





Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed this week that Lana Jeffryes, 56, and Amanda Toft-David, 40, both of Carbondale, died in the crash, which wasn’t discovered until the following morning.

The Colorado State Patrol was called to the scene about 6.5 miles up Cattle Creek Road (Garfield County Road 113) around at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18, and the Coroner’s Office was summoned a short time later.

—Staff Report

The irony is not lost on Mollie Shipman.

The day before a national holiday that emphasizes giving thanks and extending gratitude for what you have, her 100-year-old home burned to the ground.

The smell of burning mattresses still hangs in the air walking up a hill to where the house stood, and the charred remains were still smoking two days after the fire.

—Josie Taris

With less than a month to go before Buttermilk’s opening day, a small army is marching toward the completion of a $23-million overhaul of the base of the ski area.

The first goal is to have a fully-renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge restaurant, formerly known as Bumps, be open to the public on Dec. 17, according to Dana Dalla Betta, senior project manager for Aspen Skiing Co.

“We are working around the clock; we’re working seven days a week to get ready for opening,” she said, acknowledging that breaking ground in April and being ready for the ski season was an ambitious undertaking just in terms of time.

—Carolyn Sackariason

As the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to grapple with a snowplow driver shortage, the agency is offering $1,000 monthly stipends for rent and is considering building new housing in Basalt to attract employees to maintain Highway 82 this winter and in the coming seasons.

CDOT has filled zero of the six snowplow driver positions who are supposed to be stationed in El Jebel and has three of four positions filled in Carbondale.

To fill the void, supervisors for the area are working with employees based at Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Rifle to plow and maintain Highway 82 from Carbondale up to the Independence Pass closure gate east of Aspen.

—Carolyn Sackariason

