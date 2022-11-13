Top 5 most-read articles: Aspen Skiing Co. announces early opening day; Pitkin County election results

We’ve rounded up the top five most-read stories on Aspentimes.com from last week.

A few weeks of cold, stormy weather has allowed Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to move up opening day, sparking excitement in local skiers and snowboarders itching to get on the mountain.

Though originally slated for Thanksgiving Day, opening day will now take place five days earlier on Nov. 19, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday.

“We’ve got all our staff on board, and we’re ready to go,” said Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our teams to get out there and get things going before the visitors begin to arrive.”

— Audrey Ryan





Pitkin County sheriff-elect Michael Buglione on Wednesday credited his election victory to grassroots campaigning, hard work, and handshakes.

He topped incumbent Joe DiSalvo by scoring 52.23% of the votes cast in Tuesday’s elections, according to the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Buglione amassed 4,671 votes to DiSalvo’s 4,272.

Buglione also ran as a Democrat and had the backing of the county party.

— Rick Carrol

Pitkin County election officials wrapped up ballot counting in the wee hours on Wednesday. Apart from some outstanding military/overseas ballots and a few ballots that need to be cured, all ballots cast in Pitkin County are counted, and winners declared.

Ingrid Grueter, Pitkin County clerk and recorder, said things went smoothly for her office.

“We had good election judge teams, and we had a lot of mail-in ballots, drop box ballots on Monday and the first part of Tuesday. But, in the evening, it kind of started slowing down for us, so it enabled us to finish counting last night at 1:30.”

— Josie Taris

It doesn’t take much to lose something sacred and unique, through incremental development — commercial or “recreational.”

This community lost something through Pitkin County’s approval of a significant ski-area expansion (increasing Aspen Mountain’s terrain at least by 20% percent): Pandora — and one that was absolutely not permitted by the applicable master plan or land-use code, which is why planning staff opposed the development.

This loss is goes beyond the physical — wildlife habitat and preservation of the backcountry. It’s also a spiritual loss if one cares at all about the backcountry.

— Marcella Larsen

With government offices closed Friday for Veterans Day, there was just a slight change in the vote in the unsettled race House race between Democrat Adam Frisch and incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Friday saw another 3,323 votes added to the overall totals. Boebert had garnered 162,040 votes as of 6 p.m., putting her a nose ahead of Frisch with 50.17%. Frisch had 160,918 votes, or 49.83%, according to the Colorado secretary of state’s website. A deciding margin of less than .05% would trigger an automatic recount. Boebert was leading Frisch in votes by 0.34%.

The Associated Press reported that 99% of the votes had been processed as of Friday.

— Staff Report

