 Top 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics photos of the day: Saturday, August 7, 2021
Top 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics photos of the day: Saturday, August 7, 2021

News

Staff report

Best Summer Olympic photos from Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

The China artistic swimming team competes during the team free routine final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Team Japan celebrate with manager Atsunori Inaba after the gold medal baseball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, of Malaysia, and Sergey Ponomaryov, of Kazakhstan, crash during the track cycling men’s keirin race at the Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, wins the women's 10,000-meter run final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
France's Timothe Luwawu Kongbo grabs a rebound over United States' Bam Adebayo, left, during the basketball gold medal game at the Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool
Nicola Mcdermott, of Australia, reacts in the women's high jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Brazil's Richarlison kneels wrapped in his country's flag after beating 2-1 Spain in the men's soccer final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
Slovenia's Jaka Blazic (11) passes around Australia's Matisse Thybulle (10) during the men's bronze medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli, left, reacts after defeating China’s Cu Hong in their women’s welterweight 69-kg boxing gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia, left, and Ivan Kvesic of Croatia compete in the men's kumite +75kg elimination round for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Yuliya Levchenko, of Ukraine, competes in the women's high jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
United States' players celebrate after their win in the men's basketball gold medal game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Brazil's Antony embraces teammate Matheus Cunha after he scored his side's opening goal against Spain in the men's soccer final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.
AP Photo/Martin Mejia

