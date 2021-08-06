 Top 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics photos of the day: Friday, August 6, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Top 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics photos of the day: Friday, August 6, 2021

News News |

Staff report

The best photos from the Summer Olympics on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Francisco Seco / AP Photo
Canada's goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe blocks a shot in the women's soccer match for the gold medal against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.
Photo by Fernando Vergara / AP Photo
Filippo Tortu, of Italy, left, reacts after his team won the men's 4x100-meter relay final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo.
Photo by David J. Phillip / AP Photo
Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, top, walks past Cuba's Julio la Cruz as he lays on the mat in celebration after their men's heavyweight 91-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Frank Franklin II / AP Photo
United States' Michelle Bartsch-Hackley hits the ball during the women's volleyball semifinal match between Serbia and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Manu Fernandez / AP Photo
United States' Diana Taurasi (12) drives around Serbia's Sasa Cado (6) during women's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.
Photo by Eric Gay / AP Photo
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
Photo by Aaron Favila / AP Photo
Japan's Akiyo Noguchi during the lead portion of the women's sport climbing final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by David Goldman / AP Photo
United States' Jessica Springsteen, riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, competes during the equestrian jumping team qualifier during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo
Greece's Angelos Vlachopoulos (12) defends against Hungary's Denes Varga (10) during a semifinal round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Mark Humphrey / AP Photo
Mexico's Sebastian Cordova scores from the penalty spot the opening goal in the men's bronze medal soccer match against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.
Photo by Gregorio Borgia / AP Photo
Athletes compete during the track cycling women's madison race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Izu, Japan.
Photo by Christophe Ena / AP Photo
Aditi Ashok, of India, hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.
Photo by Darron Cummings / AP Photo
Athletes compete during the men's 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan.
Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / AP Photo
Anastasija Kravcenoka, of Latvia, dives for the ball during a women's beach volleyball Bronze match against Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Felipe Dana / AP Photo

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more