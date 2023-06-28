‘Together in the Dark’ paints ordinary moments in new light

Oil painter Hannah Stoll's exhibition, "Together in the Dark," will open at Art Base on Friday. "Something that I would love to do is feel more meaningful about moments that aren’t so out of the ordinary," Stoll said.

Courtesy image

We ordinary people miss so much in the details of our everyday lives. Hannah Stoll wants viewers of her oil paintings to pay attention to the beauty and importance that seemingly mundane moments can hold.

“Those moments matter to me because they are moments of connection with those people and maybe moments that I find funny or uplifting in different ways,” she said.

Her upcoming solo exhibition at the Art Base in Basalt, which opens Friday and will run through the end of July, aims to highlight these moments, portraying snapshots of everyday life. The opening reception for the show will take place on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

“The title, ‘Together in the Dark,’ just has to do with moments of comfort and moments of being with people that are important in your life in maybe literal darkness … or just sort of general uncertainty of life and difficulty,” she said. “I see the paintings as just moments that keep us going and what is important.”

Stoll’s work invites people to view it through the lens of their own experiences. In her own experience as a consumer of art, she often finds herself applying her own interpretations and experiences to the works she is viewing. Without knowledge of the artist and their relationship to the subjects in the paintings, she said she creates narratives about the figures in paintings.





“You can’t help but sort of make it up in your head or think they look like someone you know or just make assumptions, and that’s kind of beautiful,” she said. “I love when people come up to me and tell me that my painting reminded them of something that I never would have guessed it would.”

Many of the paintings featured in the show depict people seen in public and urban spaces. While most of her work is explicit — the viewer will know what is supposed to be going on in the scene — some of it simply hints at the presence of figures. For example, the exterior of a dark apartment building with some illuminated windows provokes viewers to imagine the lives of the people inside the windows.

“It has to do with their personal connections to people and their memories,” she said.

In addition to inviting interpretation from the viewer, she draws her own interpretations of moments through her artistic process.

“It’s kind of a strange experience to take a picture of a moment that you shared with people and then spend hours and hours interpreting that — drawing that in paint and thinking about it,” she said. “I think you can’t help but form a narrative around the memory and … put meaning onto it.”

When translating reference photos and videos from her everyday life into paintings, she looks for details that she wants to emphasize, such as someone’s facial expression or an interesting object in the scene.

“You can pull those (details) out, and you can push other things back or just give things less detail and hopefully draw the viewer’s attention to the same things that you cared about or help guide them to see it in an interesting way,” Stoll said.

In “Together in the Dark,” she often chose to highlight the eyes and facial expressions of the figures she painted.

“I am really interested in distilling somebody’s facial expression in a way that can connect with you, maybe making eye contact with them or their body language in a way that feels human,” she said.

Her own way of viewing the world around her is reflected in the details she chooses to emphasize.

“They’re just seeing a reflection of my life without knowing much about me, but it is a form of communicating what I care about,” she said. “I think (the viewers) do get to know a piece of me pretty meaningfully.”

She experimented with using different techniques to highlight certain aspects of her paintings. In some, she chose to draw with oil paint; in others, she scratched lines into the paper or canvas with the back of a paintbrush.

“A lot of it was just literally figuring out how I wanted to show the light in the painting and put together interesting compositions,” she said.

The paintings that are a part of her upcoming exhibition are the result of her work over the past year. During that time, she resided in Vancouver, Berlin, and Carbondale. More than the physical locations, Stoll said the people she met while renting shared studio spaces in each place were the most influential factor in her works.

“People just have different bits of advice that are really helpful,” she said. “You piece it together and find your own way (of) how you want to treat art.”