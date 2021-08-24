Times throwing party to celebrate 140 years in Aspen





When you are the longest running business in the county, every birthday is special. The Aspen Times turned 140 years young this year, and we’re throwing a bash Thursday to celebrate our history and youthfulness.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Aspen history, local journalism and our community. The first edition of The Aspen Times rolled out April 23, 1881, so we’ve covered a lot of ground.

Thursday’s free event is at the Aspen Historical Society’s Wheeler/Stallard Museum, so stop by any time between 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Visitors will have a chance to take a stroll down memory lane with some of our past coverage of big events, meet members of our current staff and enjoy free refreshments.

Helping us throw the birthday bash are some of our friends, including Woody Creek Distillers, Hickory House, Made Here Beer and music by our own DJ Mayfly.

The party is open to everyone, with a few rules: tickets are required for entry and all attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours. ID required for drink wristbands.

For more information or to sign up for tickets, go to EventBrite.com and search for “Aspen Times.”